PM Imran urges nation to ‘step forward’ as anti-polio drive begins

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday called on the nation to “step forward and take responsibility in making Pakistan polio-free” as the national anti-polio drive begins.

“As the nationwide campaign against polio begins across Pakistan, I call on the nation to step forward, take responsibility and make Pakistan Polio-free,” the premier tweeted.

In a statement released by the National Emergency Centre for Anti-polio, the premier’s focal person on polio Babar Bin Atta said that 38 million children will be administered polio vaccine drops during the drive.

He urged parents to ensure that their children are given the vaccine.

A 27,000-strong team, supported by 270,000 health guards will conduct the four-day campaign.

There were eight cases of polio in the country last year, representing a 97 per cent decline since 2014.

However, sewage samples collected from cities like Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Sukkur, Rawalpindi, Mardan and Peshawar showed the presence of the virus.