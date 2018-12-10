PM Imran to chair federal cabinet meeting today

ISLAMABAD: A federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to be held today in Islamabad.

PM Imran will take stock of performance of federal ministries, divisions and advisers since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came into power.

In addition, performance on an individual level will also be reviewed by the premier.

On Sunday, PM visited Karachi to assure the business community of the government’s commitment to “promote and protect investment in the country”.

He met various members of the business community, including Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) delegation, to “seek their advice for the betterment of national economy”.

The [incumbent] government has brought a different mindset. We want to ensure promulgation of businesses and investment and want to offer protection for the same. We want to bring stability to the market. This is why I have come to you for advice,” the prime minister was quoted as saying.