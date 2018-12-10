PM Imran emphasises need to protect rights of marginalised groups

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday emphasised the importance of protecting the rights of vulnerable groups and highlighted the need to combat marginalisation of such groups in Pakistan.

The comments were made on the occasion of International Human Rights Day which is celebrated across the world on December 10.

PM Imran said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) -led government fully supports a life of dignity and equality of vulnerable groups in the country and will make efforts to realise the goal.

He added that a free media, independent judiciary, stable democracy and strong civil society are among the government’s goals.

President Arif Alvi, while speaking on the occasion, said that Pakistan supports the UN’s human rights charter and is fully committed to promote human rights and fundamental freedoms without any discrimination.