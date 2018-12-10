Pakistan qualify for crossovers in Hockey World Cup

BHUBANESWAR: Pakistan has qualified for the knockout stage of the 2018 Men’s Hockey World Cup on basis of better goal average, besting Malaysia.

Malaysian hockey team failed to qualify for the crossovers owing to their poor goal difference.

Earlier, Netherlands hockey team bested Pakistan in a crucial pool D match by 5-1 on Sunday in Bhubaneswar, India.

Pakistan is now scheduled to play against Belgium on December 12 while other matches will be played between England and New Zealand, China and France, and, Netherlands and Canada.

India, Australia, Argentina and Germany are already through to quarterfinals directly after leading their respective pools.