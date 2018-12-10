Not enough time has elapsed to judge govt’s performance: Aitzaz Ahsan

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Aitzaz Ahsan on Monday said that 100 days are not enough to judge the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government.

The PPP leader made the comments while talking to media outside the Lahore High Court (LHC).

“Hundred days are given (to judge) a presidential system, not a parliamentary system. PTI should itself not use (this criteria) to judge its performance,” he said.

He explained that the current government must be given time to prove itself.

“They don’t even have majority in the Senate,” he said.

In reference to claims by Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed that the ministry of information was offered to him because Fawad Chaudhry was “on a picnic in London for the last eight days,” Ahsan said that such conflicts and disagreements between ministers was not a serious problem.

The railways minister later retracted his comments, saying that “Fawad Chaudhry is my brother who will stay on as information and broadcasting minister”.

“Those were casual remarks which were recorded by media. No matter what happens, he will not become part of any conspiracy to dislodge Fawad Chaudhry,” Rasheed explained.