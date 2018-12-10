Newborn abducted from Faisalabad Allied Hospital

FAISALABAD: A newborn baby was abducted from Gynecology ward of Allied Hospital here on Monday.

Police said that Raheela Bibi r/o Jhang road delivered a baby four days ago.

Meanwhile, Noor Fatima came to Raheela and introduced herself as a hospital staffer. She took her child and told her that she was going for vaccination and later did not came back.

On receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Ashfaq Ahmad Khan and SP Lyallpur Town Muhammad Tanveer Ahmad Malik rushed to the spot and issued directions for tracing out the kidnapper and recovering the baby.

The police also got CCTV footage from hospital cameras and started the investigation.

Talking to media persons, SP Lyallpur Town Tanveer Malik said that we are optimistic to recover the newborn safely beside arresting the kidnapper.