NAB’s Lahore branch claims to recover Rs1.991b in 2018

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s Lahore chapter on Monday issued an annual report that claimed of making recoveries of up to Rs1.991 billion during the current year.

The report further stated that the anti-corruption watchdog arrested 204 people on the corruption charges including former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former Principal Secretary Fawad Hasan Fawad, former MNA Raja Qamarul Islam and former Punjab Vice-Chancellor Mujahid Kamran.

The report said that “it received Rs five billion through indirect recoveries,” adding that “it initiated 196 inquiries of which 102 were completed within the year”.

The NAB also said that as many as 34 inquiries were started under its policy, ‘Accountability for all’, and over 50 cases were filed in the accountability courts.

Moreover, the anti-graft watchdog challenged the suspension of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar’s sentences in the Avenfield reference.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict on the petitions filed by the convicts. Following this, the NAB had presented its final argument before the accountability court in Al-Azizia reference case at accountability court.

Defence counsel Khawaja Harris is expected to present his conclusive arguments in the next hearings of the case.