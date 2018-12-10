NAB bans mobile phones during office hours

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal on Monday imposed a ban on the usage of mobile phones by its officers during work hours in order to ensure complete secrecy and effectiveness of officers towards the performance of their official duties.

The wearing of NAB’s specially designed uniform by all NAB investigation officers of Grade 17 to Grade 18 has also been made mandatory during office hours. Biometric system installed at NAB Headquarters has also started working to ensure punctually and attendance of all officials.

The NAB chairman also imposed a ban on receiving visitors at NAB Headquarters and in all regional bureaus during office hours. Only official visitors/guests could meet NAB officers in connection with their official works and assignments and entry and departure time will be properly maintained for official use. The complainants will meet the NAB chairman on last Thursday of every month.

The NAB chairman has already restricted the officers from meeting politicians except for official work and that too with his permission.