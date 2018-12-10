Marriyum Aurangzeb slams PTI for ‘stealing projects’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of stealing projects which were initiated by the previous government.

In a video message that was released, Aurangzeb referred to the PTI signing MOUs with China, the PML-N leader said, “The real problem of this government is that it lies. The 26 MoUs were signed by Ishaq Dar.”

She further said that the PTI government has stolen projects initiated by the PML-N and gave the example of the replacement of Shehbaz Sharif’s plate with Imran Khan’s at Sialkot University.

“Allah has taken away prosperity from this government due to their lying,” Aurangzeb said.

While referring to PM Imran’s midterm elections statement, she said that he is “insecure” about his position.

Last week in an interview with television anchors, Prime Minister Imran Khan had hinted at early elections in the country.

Reacting to the prime minister, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif had commented that his party was always ready for early polls.