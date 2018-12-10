In a first, two ECP members retire through draw

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in the history of the country, two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday were retired through a draw.

Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza, using the draw method, announced the retirement of Shakeel Baloch, a member from Balochistan, and Abdul Ghaffar Soomro from Sindh, while the remaining two members will complete their five-year tenure.

The remaining members include Irshad Qaiser from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Altaf Ibrahim from Punjab.

The government and opposition will appoint two new members on the vacant slots by January 2019.

It is pertinent to note that the parliament, through an amendment, had inducted a clause in the constitution according to which two of the members of the commission would retire after every two and half years while the remaining two would complete their five-year stint.