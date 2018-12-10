KP NAB filed 520 references, conducted 1800 inquiries, 740 investigations since inception: DG

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has received 46,000 complaints after which it conducted 1800 inquiries and 740 investigations since its inception, KP NAB Director General (DG) Farmanullah Khan revealed on Monday.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Transparency and Good Governance for Better Service Delivery’ in connection with Anti-Corruption Day that was celebrated at the Governor House, he said that the bureau filed 520 references against people involved in corrupt practices in both public and private sectors and successfully defended the references in accountability courts as its conviction rate remains 70 per cent.

He said that NAB has recovered more than Rs297 billion so far and added that Transparency International, through its recent survey of 2017, acknowledged the improvement as Pakistan scored 32 per cent as compared to 22 per cent in the survey of 1995.

Further, survey reports conducted by Gallup and Gilani have shown a rise of 59 per cent public confidence in NAB.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has also lauded NAB’s efforts in this regard.

“I believe that each and every person present here is determined to eradicate and fight against the curse of corruption. I have no hesitation to say that success in fighting against corruption cannot be achieved without your support, warm response and due appreciation,” Farmanullah Khan observed.

Referring to the importance of the day, the KP NAB DG said that International Anti-Corruption Day signifies global efforts to combat corruption and create an opportunity to generate public awareness, commitment to curb this evil, and mutual assistance by all nations of the world.

It is pertinent to mention here that KP NAB is celebrating International Anti-Corruption week by conducting various seminars, walks, declamation contest etc. and Monday’s seminar was a part of these activities.

“Corruption is a menace that has a wide range of corrosive effects on societies. It undermines development and the rule of law, leads to violations of human rights, erodes the quality of life, distorts markets and ultimately affects the economy and the people of the country,” DG Farmanullah Khan concluded.