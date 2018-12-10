Justice is essential for all societies, says CJP

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

QUETTA: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday said that justice is crucial for all societies.

Speaking on the inauguration of the newly constructed Supreme Court Registry building in Quetta, the chief justice said, “The project has been completed as a result of collective efforts of the concerned officials and engineers.”

“I pray that this building plays a role in delivering justice to the people,” he added.

Furthermore, CJP Nisar noted that institutions are not defined by buildings but by the people that work there.

“Societies are formed on the basis of justice,” the top judge said.