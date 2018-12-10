ISPR announces change in army top brass

ISLAMABAD: Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan on Monday has been appointed as the Corps Commander Lahore, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Pakistan Army’s media wing announced a reshuffle in these military’s ranks which also included the appointment of Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz has as the president of the National Defence University (NDU).

Earlier in October, Lieutenant General Asim Muneer was appointed the new director general of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI).

Lt Gen Muneer’s appointment came after former DG ISI Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar retired on October 1. He was among the six major generals who were promoted to the rank of lieutenant general on September 28.

In October, the ISPR had also announced other key appointments of lieutenant generals which were as follows:

Lt Gen Azhar Saleh Abbasi — Chief of Logistics Staff, GHQ

Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki — Commander Mangla Corps

Lt Gen Shaheen Mazher — Commander Peshawar Corps

Lt Gen Abdul Aziz — Military Secretary GHQ

Lt Gen Muhammad Adnan — Vice Chief of General Staff (VCGS) (B)

Lt Gen Waseem Ashraf — IG Arms