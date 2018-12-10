Govt going all out to resolve basic problems of Peshawar residents

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan has assured that his government was making every effort to resolve basic problems faced by the people of Peshawar.

He was talking a 100-member grand Jirga of Khalil Mohmand Peshawar led by Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Pir Fida at the CM House here on Monday. Provincial Spokesperson Ajmal Wazir, elected representatives, Peshawar University Vice-Chancellor (VC) and others also attended the event.

The chief minister was informed about the hardships of the residents in the suburbs of Peshawar. They stated issues related to the Bus Rapid transit (BRT), power shut down and the low gas pressure and problems related to education and health sectors.

“The completion of BRT under the already defined timeline as well as permanently resolving electricity and gas related issues are at the top of the government’s agenda,” the KP CM said.

Presenting a broader picture of provincial receipts and dependence on federal transfers of resources, the chief minister said that KP generates 10 per cent of the resources and is dependent upon 90 per cent resources of the federal government, adding that his government has taken curative measures to widen the province’s fiscal space of in order to generate maximum resources for onward spending on the public welfare.

He said he was not oblivious to the gas related problems of Peshawar and that the relevant quarter was laying down the necessary infrastructure in order to increase gas pressure.

The CM said that the temporary nature of hardships is not a big price for much-needed facilities for the whole of the province.

He called upon the people to discourage Kunda culture and power theft adding that the federal minister for energy had recently held a joint press conference with him during which both had assured maximum facilitation in order to bring down the power-related hardships of the people.

He asked the concerned authorities to sit together and find out a solution to all of the problems raised at the occasion and said that he would always be available for the people. The delegation thanked the KP CM for his keenness in resolving their issues.