CM reviews progress on public welfare schemes for remote areas

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday reviewed in detail the progress on different public welfare schemes and other ongoing projects in backward areas of the province.

Presiding a high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat, he said that development schemes pertaining to remote areas, especially southern Punjab, should be completed within their timeframe and added that departments concerned should proactively work to provide relief to the people living in far-flung areas.

He said that earliest completion of clean drinking water projects and those related to healthcare and education sectors should be ensured.

“Punjab government will setup Arazi Centers in remote areas under land record information management system,” he said and added it was the government’s job to provide facilities to the general public at their doorsteps.

Any delay in completion of ongoing schemes aimed at providing quality health and education facilities to the backward areas is intolerable, the chief minister said further.

“Funds have been increased for the development of backward areas and a system of regular monitoring of welfare schemes has been designed.”

CM Buzdar said that he knew the problems of people belonging to backward areas as he himself belonged to one and directed the officials concerned to ensure achieving the targets of different sectors, including health, education, agriculture, industry and clean drinking water, as soon as possible.