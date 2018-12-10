Chinese vice foreign minister calls on Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou on Monday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

In the meeting, which took place at the Foreign Office in Islamabad, matters pertaining to Pakistan-China relationship came under discussion as Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s stance that friendship of both countries “remain the cornerstone” of its foreign policy.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal told that matters of mutual interest, including the much-debated China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), came under discussion between the two grandees.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also praised Chinese efforts of bringing stability in war-torn Afghanistan.

Qureshi, in a conversation with journalists in the federal capital on Sunday, hoped that ties between Pakistan and the United States will soon be normalised and added that US President Donald Trump also hailed the role of Islamabad in the Afghan peace process and sought its support to bring back peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Qureshi had also said that the US had endorsed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stance that “there could not be a military solution to Afghanistan issue”.

“All the stakeholders will have to come on board to achieve durable stability in Afghanistan,” he said, while adding that “the world should treat Taliban as Afghan citizens”.

The seasoned minister maintained that his country will continue playing a positive role in bringing back political stability in its neighbouring country.