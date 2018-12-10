Beyonce, SRK perform at Isha Ambani’s star-studded sangeet

As part of Isha Ambani’s lavish pre-wedding festivities, we saw many celebrities, politicians and other big shots fly in to attend the event. Moreover, US singer Beyoncé was one of the many celebrities who not only attended but performed at the event too.

Isha, 27, daughter of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, will marry Anand Piramal, 33, in Mumbai on Wednesday, but the celebrations began this weekend in the desert city of Udaipur, with feasts, singing and dancing, and other pre-wedding rituals.

Beyoncé performed at a private concert which was part of the wedding festivities.

The pre-wedding ceremonies also included a night of dancing and singing and some of the biggest Bollywood names, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Katrina Kaif, were seen lighting the stage on fire.

In videos which have gone viral on social media, Shah Rukh Khan was seen hosting the event and dancing with his wife.

Aishwarya and Abhishek were also seen mesmerising the audience as they danced to Tere Bina together.

Former head of advertising giant WPP, Martin Sorrell, BP Group CEO Bob Dudley, Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington, 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch and Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih are also invited.