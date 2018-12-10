Bangladesh eye finishing blow over collapsible WI

DHAKA: Bangladesh are primed to win this ODI series against West Indies with a game to spare and although Roston Chase laughed off the possibility at the pre-match press conference, it is undeniable that his team has had a torrid time all tour. It is no stretch to imagine that they might suffer another batting meltdown on Tuesday.

Bangladesh have done excellently in all three departments over the past few weeks. In the first ODI, Mashrafe Mortaza and Mustafizur Rahman shared six wickets between them to keep West Indies to a below par 195. And while Rubel Hossain bowled two poor overs towards the end, it didn’t take the gloss out of a strong performance. Tamim Iqbal’s outstanding catch to remove Darren Bravo also ensured that, ultimately, not a lot needed to be discussed about the three dropped catches.

Bangladesh’s recovery from 42 for 2 was also encouraging. Mushfiqur Rahim let Liton Das and later Shakib Al Hasan play shots while he provided the anchor role. Soumya Sarkar also struck the ball well during his short stay, before Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah brought them victory quickly.

However, runs – quick or slow – haven’t been forthcoming for West Indies. There were some encouraging signs in the practice one-dayer when they got a 300-plus total but they couldn’t deal with the lack of pace on the ball as Shakib and Mehidy Hasan bowled during the Powerplay, and then according to Chase, also had trouble against the pacers as the innings progressed.

With an attack that boasts two genuine fast bowlers and a bit of variety, West Indies must get a 240-plus total in Dhaka to seriously challenge the home side. Oshane Thomas and Kemar Roach can be a handful in any conditions but they need to be backed by runs.

Mashrafe is nursing a hamstring injury and Bangladesh’s team management will be concerned by that, even as they experiment with four opening batsman, using Soumya Sarkar at No. 6.