25 outlaws held; narcotics, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police on Monday arrested 25 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, heroin, weapons and stolen property their possession.

According to details given by a police spokesman, of Capital Territory Police (CTP) Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) nabbed Wajid Masih and Siddique, besides the recovery of 60-litre liquor and 1,020-gram hashish from their possession.

Further, Bani Gala police arrested Asif and recovered 12 wine bottles from him.

Sihala police arrested Javed Iqbal for his alleged involvement in selling petroleum products illegally, while Bhara Khau police arrested Wajid and Khizer and recovered 1,310 grams of hashish and eight bottles of wine from their possession respectively.

Golra police arrested Abbas and Abid from whom 200-gram hashish and 150-gram heroin were recovered. Tarnol police arrested Wasil Khan, Ismail Khan, Imran and Nasir and recovered one 30 bore pistol, one 12 bore gun, as well as, stolen property from their possession.

Industrial-Area police arrested Aashiq Masih and Atif Aslam and recovered 20-litre liquor, five wine bottles and 210-gram hashish from their possession.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested Sarwan, Nasir Khan and Daud Masih and recovered one 30 bore pistol, 10-litre liquor and 320-gram hashish from their possession.

Shams Colony police arrested Siddique and recovered 1020-gram hashish from him while Yasreb was held by Nilore police with 550-gram hashish.

Koral police arrested four Dilnawaz, Shahbaz, Hanif and Ghulam Abbas for having 165-gram heroin, 210-gram hashish, five-litre liquor and one 30 bore pistol respectively.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.