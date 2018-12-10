10 dead, scores injured in Rajanpur/ DG Khan road mishaps

RAJANPUR/DG KHAN: At least 10 people died and scores were injured in separate road accidents in Rajanpur and DG Khan on Monday, police said.

A speeding passenger coach skidded off the road and plunged into a canal near Taunsa in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Six passengers died on the spot in the accident while more than a dozen others were seriously injured.

In yet another accident, a passenger bus turned upside down due to speeding on Indus Highway near Bangla Dhangan in Rajanpur district.

Four people died in the accident while another 24 were injured.

The bodies of the deceased and those who sustained injured from both incidents were shifted to different hospitals of respective areas for medico-legal formalities.

Condition of some wounded victims was stated to be serious. As such, there are fears the death toll will rise.

Separate cases into both incidents have also been registered at concerned police stations and investigation is currently underway.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while expressing deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur road mishaps has condoled with the bereaved families.