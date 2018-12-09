White Lies

It’s a bit of a fast, a day at the PM’s secretariat . There’s no food. Earlier on in the whole austerity business, there were at least some biscuits. Now, just your plain old tea.

The senior staff has now taken to brining in their own food. The worst part: they can’t even blame the man at the top; he leads by example and has his meals back at home.

——————

A scuffle between the information and railways ministers. Caught unawares by a still-on microphone, the latter let slip that the premiere wants him to take the information czar’s job.

This led to some passive-aggressive tweets by Fawad Chaudhry. And one downright petty-aggressive one, which he later deleted.

Sheikh Rasheed, on the other hand, has apologised and said he ‘couldn’t even think of replacing’ Fawad Chaudhry.

Which is a lie, of course. The man is well capable of thinking he could even replace the prime minister, what to speak of small fries like Fawad Chaudhry. After all, he has been very loyal to those who actually call the shots in the country.