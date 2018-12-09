Weather turns pleasant in Karachi from light rainfall

KARACHI: The provincial capital on Sunday experienced light rain as weather turned pleasant.

Parts of Bahalwapur, Sahiwal, D.I. Khan, Bannu, Sukkur, Karachi and Makran divisions are also expected to experience rainfall within the upcoming 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Similarly, while northern portions of Pakistan are forecasted to experience cloudy conditions, cities like Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Sargodha among others, are expected to experience scattered rainfall.

Similar projections have also been made for Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Kashmir while hilly/ mountainous areas are forcasted to experience snowfall.