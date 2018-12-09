Sixth NA session to start from Monday

—Shehbaz Sharif to attend NA session

ISLAMABAD: The sixth National Assembly session will commence from Monday at the Parliament House, which will be chaired by NA Speaker Asad Qaiser.

The session has been summoned by President Dr Arif Alvi at 4:00 pm and will discuss important national issues besides routine proceeding.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif is expected to attend the assembly session after NA Speaker Asad Qaiser issued the production order for the detained opposition leader.

It has been reported that the Speaker has directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the concerned authorities to bring Shehbaz Sharif to attend the NA session on a daily basis under the rules.

”Presence of Opposition leader Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during the said session was necessary, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by rule 108 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of the business in the National Assembly 2007, the Speaker has been pleased to summon Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif,” Qaiser stated in a production order issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.

Shahbaz Sharif was in custody due to an ongoing NAB in the case of Punjab Land Development Company and Lahore Development Authority.