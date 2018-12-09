Six injured in Karachi ‘cracker’ blast: police

KARACHI: At least six people were injured in a “cracker blast” that occurred in the port city on late Saturday night.

According to initial reports, the cracker was planted in a flowerpot in the Gulistane Jauhar area of the provincial capital.

“A milad ceremony was targeted near the Perfume Chowk,” Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Faisal Sabzwari said, adding that the explosive went off by a footpath outside the ceremony venue.

MQM-P leaders, including Sindh Information Technology (IT) Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Khawaja Izhar, were also present at the ceremony. They remained safe in the attack.