The Sindh government approved a Rs950 million grant to compensate families displaced from Thar Coal Block II project, a local media outlet reported on Saturday.

The government will provide a house and Rs10,000 to each household, according to details.

“We will also be giving each affected family a lawn, two neem trees and two jobs,” Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said.