Sindh CM urges premier to fulfil commitments regarding K-IV project

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday met Prime Minister Imran Khan and urged him to fulfil the federal government’s commitment made regarding the K-IV project.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was also present during the meeting.

On prime minister’s inquiry, the chief minister told him that the provinces could work with the federal government as long as each recognised its constitutional jurisdiction.

The chief minister urged the premier that federation needed to fulfil its commitment for K-IV and KCR projects.

The prime minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in its last term in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), used to indigenously work on electricity and gas related projects.

The chief minister told the prime minister that federal government was more than welcome to do its projects in Sindh as these items were in the federal domain.

The prime minister also inquired about the law and order in rural Sindh, to which the CM said that by and large the situation was satisfactory and all areas in the province were safe.

The prime minister himself acknowledged this and said that 10 years ago he used to move in rural Sindh in convoys because of the worst law and order situation.