Rain, snowfall likely in different parts of the country: PMD

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain and snowfall in upper and central parts of the country from Sunday till Tuesday.

According to the weather advisory issued by PMD, a westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts and likely to affect central parts of the country.

According to PMD, rain with thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Kashmir, Bannu, DI Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Karachi divisions.

Snowfall is also predicted in Malakand division Swat, Chitral, Kalam Malamjabba, Upper Dir, Hazara division, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and GB.