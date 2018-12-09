‘Punjab to mandate thalassemia test before marriage’

–Chief Minister Buzdar vows to uproot thalassemia, revolutionise health sector

–Says eliminating corruption PTI govt’s top agenda

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said the government will soon table a bill in the provincial assembly to make thalassemia test mandatory before marriage.

“This bill will be proved an effective mechanism for the protection against the deadly disease,” he said while addressing a ceremony hosted by the CM’s Office for patients suffering from thalassemia.

“Children are like flowers of the country’s garden and necessary steps should be taken to provide them with a happy and comfortable life.”

He said that an effective awareness campaign is needed against the disease as it can be uprooted by adopting preventive measures.

“The scope of the thalassemia test laboratory will be extended to the divisional level and in the second phase, it will be extended to the district level. Punjab government will provide all-out resources on a priority basis for the prevention of thalassemia.”

The chief minister said that there is a lot of room for improvement in the health sector.

“I am personally a witness to the problems marring the healthcare sector and have seen patients dying in my hands due to lack of medical facilities. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will work around-the-clock to revolutionise the health sector.”

In the five-year term of the government, we will take exemplary measures for the improvement of the health sector and bring about real change, he added.

“Dr Yasmin Rashid is an active health minister and she is working diligently.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Yasmin Rashid said patients suffering from thalassemia are living as productive citizens of the society and the government’s thalassemia prevention programme is working effectively in Punjab.

Thalassemia Federation of Pakistan President Lt Gen Moeenuddin Haider said the running of thalassemia prevention programme by the government is praiseworthy. “This sector will improve further due to the public-private partnership. Awareness needs to be created to donate blood as volunteers,” he added.

Thalassemia Federation Punjab Secretary Dr Syed Hussnain Jafferi informed the gathering that the thalassemia prevention programme of the Punjab government is working in 36 districts.

‘ELIMINATING CORRUPTION GOVT’S TOP AGENDA’:

Separately, the chief minister said that corruption badly dented the country and its elimination is the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s top agenda.

“There is no space for corrupt elements in the country and the incumbent government has a zero-tolerance policy on the matter,” the chief minister said on the International Anti-Corruption Day that was observed across the world, including Pakistan, on Sunday.

Terming the corruption a “social crime”, he called for collective efforts to root out the menace from society. “Pakistan will soon become a corruption-free state under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

The United Nations (UN) had announced to observe International Anti-Corruption Day on December 9, 2018, to impart awareness to masses about its adverse effects and minimise the problems caused by it.