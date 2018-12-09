Punjab govt requests to declare Shehbaz’s Islamabad residence as sub-jail

LAHORE: The Punjab government requested the federal government to declare Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s Islamabad residence as a sub-jail.

According to reports, the request was made to declare the house as a sub-jail till the completion of National Assembly session that begins on Monday.

The former Punjab chief minister was previously shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail on judicial remand on the orders of the Accountability Court Lahore.

On October 5, NAB arrested Shehbaz Sharif inside its Lahore office where he was summoned to record his statement in connection with the Punjab Saaf Pani Company case.

Shehbaz Sharif is facing corruption charges in a number of cases. The accountability watchdog had arrested him over his alleged involvement in multi-billion rupees housing scam, the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Project.

On November 6, an accountability court had sent Shehbaz to jail on judicial remand after his previous physical remand in the Ashiana Housing scam case ended.