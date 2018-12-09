Police fails to recover boy missing for nine months

A five-year-old boy who had been missing from the Rohallanwali area for the past nine months has not yet been recovered by the police, a local media house reported.

It was further reported that the child identified as Faizan did not return from school and the family suspected involvement of two relatives.

Following this, the family registered a case against the suspects a week after the incident. “The suspects, however, got pre-arrest bail but police did not arrest them even after dismissal of their plea at a later stage,” the report said.

Faizan’s mother Asma Bibi alleges that the suspects are “threatening them with dire consequences for pursuing the case”.

The local media report further stated that the mother “has appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan and senior police functionaries to order action against the officials who have failed to arrest the suspects and recover the child”.