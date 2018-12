by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday on afternoon will arrive in Karachi for a one-day long visit.

The prime minister is set to hold a number of meetings with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Governor Imran Ismail, PTI leaders, delegations from the business community and others.

Khan’s last visit to Karachi was in September, the first time after taking oath as the prime minister of Pakistan.