Pakistan to face Netherlands in must-win match in Hockey WC today

BHUBANESWAR: Pakistan will face the Netherlands in a must-win match in Hockey World Cup on Sunday in Bhubaneswar, India.

Pakistan need to finish third to reach the next round of the World Cup. The green shirts need to win this match to finish second in Pool D. A defeat against the Netherlands will leave Pakistan and Malaysia to qualify on better goals difference.

According to current standings, Pakistan’s goal difference is -1, while Malaysia’s difference is -6.

Pakistan and Netherlands share seven World Cup titles between them and had faced each other 10 times in the tournament, more than any other team, including three finals.

Pakistan have won five games, while the Netherlands got the victory in three matches as two matches ended in a draw.

On December 5, Pakistan played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Malaysia in a Pool D match as both the teams remained in the hunt for a knock-out round berth.