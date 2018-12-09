Pakistan Navy celebrates hangor day in memory of 1971 war

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy (PN) on Sunday celebrated December 9 as Hangor Day which is reminiscent of unmatched courage and unwavering commitment of Pakistan Navy’s Submarine Hangor during the 1971 war.

In order to commemorate the 47th Hangor day, a simple yet elegant ceremony was organised by the 5th Submarine Squadron.

On this day the sinking of an Indian Navy Ship Khukri by Pakistan Navy Submarine Hangor took place. The spectacular naval action took place 30 miles South East off ‘Diu Head’ on west coast of India. The event is distinguished in naval history being the first successful kill by a submarine after WW-II. In recognition of their courage, the valiant crew of Hangor was decorated with four Sitara-e-Jurrats, six Tamgha-e-Jurrats and 14 lmtiazi Asnads. This is the highest number of operational gallantry awards given to a single unit of Pakistan Navy.

The ceremony was held in the folds of PNS/M Hangor at Pakistan Maritime Museum. Vice Admiral (r) Abaidullah Khan graced the occasion as chief guest. Pakistan Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi received the chief guest upon his arrival.

While addressing the gathering, the chief guest emphasised that Submarine Hangor remained a pride for Pakistan Navy in the 1971 war and her gallant action was not only a spectacular tactical battle resulting in sinking of Indian Navy’s Frigate, but it was also a strategic overture of Pakistan Navy which effectively thwarted and marginalised Indian aggression imposed on during the war.

He also highlighted that the moment Khukri went down, it crippled Indian Navy’s morale and its nefarious designs of subsequent attacks at Karachi. The sinking inflicted the largest number of causalities of the Indian Navy, 18 Indian officers and 176 sailors were lost by enemy forces.

Vice Admiral (r) AbaidUllah also paid a rich tribute to the heroic action of PNS/M Ghazi which was deployed off Vishakhapatnam. Fearing the Ghazi, the Indian Navy moved its carrier force, Ship Vikrant, further eastward to Andaman Island; much away from the scene of action and thus remaining ineffective throughout the war.

Subsequent to the address, the guests were invited to visit the prized submarine to revive their golden memories.

The ceremony was attended by Submarine Hangor’s veterans and a large number of senior serving and retired naval officers.