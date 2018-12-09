NAB is PM Imran Khan’s puppet, says Saeed Ghani

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani on Sunday said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) does not have the courage to summon Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan in an ill-gotten assets case because the bureau is not being used for accountability but for political victimisation.

In a statement, Saeed Ghani said that a false press release was issued on Saturday to keep the meeting between the NAB chairman and PM Imran Khan on Friday a secret. The NAB chairman has become Imran Khan’s puppet and the institution is only a tool in the Pm’s hands to victimise his political opponents.

“Similar to NAB, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is also busy in a media trial of politicians who politically oppose the PM.

Saeed Ghani said that society will be destroyed if institutions are run with dual standards. “This will result in chaos and anarchy,” he warned.