Money laundering case can be filed against Aleema Khan if evidence found: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Special Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said on Sunday that if any evidence is found then Aleema Khan can face a money laundering case against her.

Akbar in a media interview said if the opposition has any proof against the prime minister’s sister then they should give it to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“In case of submission of tax, the property does not become legal,” he said in reference to Aleema Khan’s property.

Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) while hearing a suo motu case on foreign properties owned by Pakistani nationals, directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to present property and tax amnesty details of Aleema Khan.

Chief of Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of Aleema’s property in Dubai on November 28.

Aleema, in her affidavit submitted with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team, stated, “The Lofts East: 1460 was paid for from funds generated from my business dealings overseas. Further, I have already disposed of my property and have also informed the FBR about the purchase and sale of the said property.”