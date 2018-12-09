Larkana commissioner visits NICVD, CMCH

LARKANA: Larkana Division Commissioner Rafique Ahmed Buriro on Sunday visited the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) ahead of 11th death anniversary commemoration of former prime minister (PM) Benazir Bhutto.

He inquired about the patients at the hospitals where one of the patients complained to him that the doctor on duty was asking him to come to his private clinic for proper treatment.

On this, he asked CMCH Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Ali Gohar Dahri to probe the matter and issue an explanation call to Senior Medical Officer Dr Abdul Ghaffar Sangi.

During his visit to the physiotherapy department, Buriro was briefed about the available facilities by Dr Ram Khatwani. The doctor demanded the provision of an air-conditioner for which Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nauman Siddique was ordered to do.

Buriro ordered that construction work in the hospital must be completed before December 27. He directed MS Dr Dahri that all medicines should be provided from the hospital store to the poverty-stricken patients as serving poor patients was equal to praying.

He said that a doctor’s attitude with patients should be polite.

He also directed the MS to bring reforms to improve the work of the hospital in order to provide better facilities to incoming patients of downtrodden areas who come from remote villages of several districts.

He warned that no negligence in performing government duties would be tolerated.

It must be mentioned here that Commissioner Buriro is posted in Sukkur but also looks after the charge of Larkana Division.