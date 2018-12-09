KP govt approves Rs150m for preservation of Kalash tribe culture in Chitral

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved a grant of 150 million rupees for preservation of culture of Kalash tribe in Chitral.

Talking to media in Peshawar on Sunday, a provincial government spokesman said that a committee has been set up for the protection of unique culture of Kalash tribe.

The committee constituted for the purpose includes director of Archaeology Department KP, representatives from UNESCO and the local population, he added.

It’s worth mentioning here that earlier last week; the UNESCO has declared the culture of Kalash community in Pakistan as Universal cultural heritage.