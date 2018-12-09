Just btw, Dentists still not real Doctors, nation’s real Doctors reaffirm

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

Real Doctors that have actually done their MBBS from all over the nation have once again categorically make it clear that Dentists are in not in any way, shape or form real doctors.

“I know we said this a couple of months ago as well, but we just felt like it was about time to give a follow up reminder. Just in case somebody had forgotten you know” they said.

According to details, real doctors from across the country had been feeling increasingly uneasy with all the news coverage that President Arif Alvi had been getting since assuming the highest office in the land.

“We know that the nation has not entertained this thought. But we can’t take any chances on this, and we have to take every chance to remind dentists that they’re not real doctors” they collectively added.

“What we’re trying to say is, well we get that he’s the President and all and that it’s an important office, but does he really have to be on tv and in the papers so frequently?” asked the doctors.

“Our kids are exposed to that stuff, and God forbid someone think that maybe he’s getting all this attention because he’s a doctor, which he absolutely is not.”

“It’s a silly thing to think. Why would anyone think they are real doctors? But we want to make sure. I think our campaign when Arif Alvi became President did a lot to spread awareness, but we just thought it might be time for a gentle reminder” they said.