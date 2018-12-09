It’s time for govt to deliver their promises, says JI chief

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq on Sunday said that it is now time for the government to deliver its promises.

While addressing a ceremony in Lahore, Siraj said that “the government’s honeymoon was over,” adding that they had made one announcement after another but it was time to deliver rather than making announcements.

He further criticised the ministers for fighting among themselves and said that “the government’s philosophy is to take U-turns”.

“What steps has the government taken in the past four months towards making the country [like] the state of Medinah?” he questioned, adding that “everyone is worried” because of the spike in inflation.

While commenting on the ongoing drive against encroachments in Karachi and Lahore, Siraj said there was “no justice in carrying out the operation while being deaf and blind” to the plight of the poor.

“Six thousand homes have been demolished in the name of the anti-encroachment drive,” he pointed out, adding that “the spaces razed by the authorities were leased out to the public”.

He further said that JI has not decided to initiate a movement but would “represent the public in voicing its woes”.

“The government had announced to provide relief to the people, yet it has failed to do so,” the JI chief added.