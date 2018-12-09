Imran Khan India’s best bet after Pervez Musharraf, says ex-Indian spy chief

Former chief of Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) said on Saturday that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is the best bet for India after former military ruler General (r) Pervez Musharraf, reported Hindustan Times.

A day after Khan stated that he has asked his government to ascertain the status of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case in his country’s interest to resolve the matter, India’s former intelligence chief AS Dulat said that the head of state deserves a chance and time.

“Imran is our best bet after Pervez Musharraf. We need to give him time and a chance to prove his intentions,” said Dulat, at a session on the wisdom of spies during the Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh.

“Talks are the only way forward for both nuclear-armed nations. I would even suggest an institutional arrangement between the intelligence agencies of both countries,” he said.