Hilary Clinton, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra arrive for Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha’s pre-wedding bash

Its the wedding season alright! As of recent, the next big wedding in line is Isha Ambani’s wedding who is set to marry Anand Piramal in Mumbai next Wednesday.

Isha, the daughter of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has started her pre-wedding festivities and dozens of chartered planes carrying celebrities, including former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton flew in for the lavish festivities in the desert city of Udaipur, with feasts, singing and dancing, and other pre-wedding rituals.

The Clintons and the Ambanis have an association that goes back more than 18 years and have met several times both in India and abroad, according to Indian media reports.

Many other top industrialists, politicians, sports and Bollywood stars descended in Udaipur on Saturday to join what has been dubbed locally “the big, fat Indian wedding.”

Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and newly-weds, actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas were among the guests joining the bash.

Former head of advertising giant WPP, Martin Sorrell, BP Group CEO Bob Dudley, Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington, 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch and Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih are also invited.

Guests for the celebrations, which will bring together two of India’s most influential families, have access to an app mapping out the activities, which include a private concert by Beyonce.