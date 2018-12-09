Fog engulfs Punjab, disrupts traffic on motorway

by INP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

LAHORE: Foggy weather conditions affected road traffic in several parts of Punjab on Sunday.

According to the Motorway Police Spokesperson Imran Shah, the dense fog disrupted the flow of traffic in Lahore, Sahiwal, Harrapa, Gujranwala, Shikarpur, Hafizabad, Kasur and the adjoining areas on Sunday morning. Due to the fog, major roads were closed in these cities, including the motorway.

The routes from Lahore to Rawalpindi and Faisalabad to Gojra have been closed due to fog, the spokesperson added.

The motorway police have also appealed the drivers to use precautionary measures while driving. They also advised motorists to switch on fog lights and also requested people to stay home and avoid unnecessary traveling.

Motorists have been advised to use GT Road to travel from Lahore to Islamabad.

According to the Meteorological Department, rain forecasted for Lahore on Sunday would help mitigate the dense fog.

To find out whether the road you’re planning to take is clear, you can call the 130 helpline.