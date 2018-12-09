Female health workers to be part of polio drive in Bajaur

BAJAUR: The local administration and health department in Bajaur tribal district have decided to include female health workers in the upcoming anti-polio drive scheduled to be launched from Monday.

The decision was made during a meeting of senior officials of the local administration and health department held here at the District Headquarters Hospital on Sunday.

The local health department and World Health Organisation (WHO), including agency surgeon Dr Wazir Khan Safi briefed the meeting about the arrangements for the three-day anti-polio drive.

The participants were told that almost all arrangements have been finalised and teams have been formed for the campaign.

Dr Wazir Khan said that a total 232,200 children, below the age of five years, will be vaccinated with only oral polio vaccination in the district.

He said that 829 mobile, fix and transit teams have been formed which include a large number of female workers.

The official said that the number of polio teams have been increased for the current drive which was more than 120 compared to previous drives.

The purpose of the addition of 120 new teams was to administer polio drops to a maximum number of children.

Senior officials of the local administration have showed satisfaction over the arrangements being taken for the polio drive.They assured the health officials of making foolproof security arrangements for the drive.