Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi starrer ‘Maula Jatt’ release date announced

The makers of the 1979 hit rendition Maula Jatt, Bilal Lashari and Ammara Hikmat finally announced a release date for the remake.

The film is a remake, however, turns out it is a continuation of Nasir Adeeb’s series instead.

The film was wrapped in a controversy last year but has been making progress as the release date was announced and that a teaser will be dropped soon as well.

The makers took to social media and said that the film is all set to hit the screens on Eidul Fitr next year.

The Legend of Maula Jatt stars Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malick in pivotal roles. Ali Azmat and Gohar Rasheed will also be seen in the film.

The film will see Fawad and Hamza take on the iconic characters of Maula Jatt and Noori Natt, respectively. Mahira will play Mukkho Jatti – the love interest of Maula Jatt.