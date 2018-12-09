‘Dark clouds of dictatorship’ above country, says Khursheed Shah

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah on Sunday said that “dark clouds of dictatorship” are looming above the country.

Shah made the comments while talking to media in the provincial capital on Sunday.

He explained that the PPP would oppose if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government chose to use ordinance to run the country.

“Governments are run through ordinance during dictatorships. It seems as if the government is becoming an alternative to dictatorship,” he said.

“PPP believes in the parliamentary system,” he said while adding that the opposition is willing to cooperate over law-making.

He explained that his party would not participate in the standing committees if their traditional implementation is not done.

“[Only] the hens laid eggs during the government’s first 100 days in power,” he said in reference to a recent statement by Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding using chicken and eggs to combat poverty.