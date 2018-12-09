Construction of women, children barracks at Adiala sought

RAWALPINDI: The jail administration has sent to the provincial government a summary seeking the construction of new women and children barracks at the Adiala Jail, officials said Sunday.

Superintendent Jail Mansoor Akbar while talking to APP said that beautification work of the jail building has been started while arrangements have also been made for the provision of best education and health facilities to the prisoners.

Mansoor said that currently 150 women and 55 children were incarcerated in Adiala, to whom a vocational institute, computer centre and school were imparting training and education.

He informed APP that an 80-bed hospital was catering to the needs of the patients while three lady doctors were available for female prisoners.

“X-ray, laboratory test and ECG facilities are also available for the prisoners,” he said and added that foolproof arrangements had been put in place for jail security.