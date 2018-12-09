CJP summons report over murder of mother and daughter in Jahania

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday summoned a comprehensive report from the top police officer of Punjab over the killing of a mother and her daughter who were gunned down by opponents in court premises of Jahania – a periphery area of Multan.

Taj Bibi, 55, and her daughter Asma Bibi were shot dead when they were returning after attending the court proceedings where Taj Bibi’s husband’s murder trial was under adjudication on Saturday morning.

Failure of Punjab police has been reported in protecting lives of both the ladies as the son of the deceased mother, Hameed Akbar Khan, repeatedly sought police security while informing them about intentions of killers Naeem Khan, Musharraf and Amir Khalil but the police paid no heed.

Taking suo motu notice of the video gone viral on social media which shows the women being allegedly murdered by their opponents, CJP Nisar issued a directive to Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) to submit a report within three days.