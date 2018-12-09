Chinese nationals held for running illegal brewery

Police have arrested two Chinese nationals for running an illegal alcohol factory in the federal capital’s F-10/4 sector, a private media outlet reported Sunday.

According to reports, large quantities of beer of various brands, as well as machinery to brew the alcohol, were recovered from the house where the manufacturing unit had been established.

The two suspects were producing as well as selling alcohol of various brands, a police spokesperson told the media outlet.

“They were arrested after they failed to present a license or permit to run the brewery.”

An FIR [first information report] was registered against the two accused under section 3/4 of Prohibition (Enforcement of Hudood) Ordinance, 1979 at the Shalimar police station.