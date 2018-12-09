Bahria Enclave residents, contractors stage protest outside NPC

ISLAMABAD: The residents, contractors, builders and employees of Bahria Enclave on Sunday staged a protest against Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) anti-encroachment drive outside the National Press Club (NPC).

They were holding placards saying restore Bahria Town’s business, stop unemployment, and do not make us homeless.

The CDA and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has started anti-encroachment operations in the city against the land mafia.

Addressing a joint press conference, the affectees appealed to the higher authorities, including the chief justice and prime minister to resolve their issues.

The protest aimed to set the record straight which as per CDA initially claimed that encroached land of enclave is 33,000 kanal, whereas the total area of enclave is only 23000 kanal.

Later, 510 kanal were identified as troubled area of which 385 kanal were open area and only 125 kanal is of land with constructed area.