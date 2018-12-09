Anti-Polio campaign kicks off from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The anti-polio campaign of varied duration will start in different districts across the country from Monday.

2.4million children of the 188 union councils in Karachi will be provided polio vaccine during a five-day campaign.

Special security arrangements have also been made by the government to provide safety to the polio teams. Police and Rangers personnel have been deployed with all the teams.

A three-day anti-polio campaign also begins in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tomorrow. A spokesman of the Provincial Health Department told our Peshawar correspondent that about five-point nine million children will be administered anti-polio vaccine during the campaign.

More than twenty-seven thousand teams have been constituted which will visit door to door to ensure administering anti-polio drops to all the children up to five years of age.

The spokesman said thirty-two thousand personnel of police and other law enforcing agencies have been deputed for security of polio teams.

In Balochistan, three day anti- Polio drive will start in thirty districts while five day anti- polio drive starts in Quetta, Pashin and Qillah Abdullah from tomorrow.

Provincial Co-coordinator Polio Emergency Operation Centre Rashid Razzaq said that during anti-polio drive 2.5 million children up to of five year of age would be administered anti- polio vaccination.

He also appealed religious scholars of the province to motivate parents with regard getting polio drops administered to their children.